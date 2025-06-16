Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Reports Missile Strike from Yemen


2025-06-16 05:32:35
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced on Monday that a fresh missile had been launched from Yemen, intensifying the ongoing retaliatory strikes between Israel and Iran.

According to a military statement, the projectile activated air-raid alarms in Israel’s southern territories.

No immediate reaction was issued by Yemen’s Houthi movement concerning the allegation made by Israel.

In a separate announcement, the Israeli army indicated that alarm systems were also triggered in the Jordan Valley located in the occupied West Bank, due to the incursion of a “hostile” aerial object.

The army did not provide additional clarifications regarding the incident.

Tensions in the region have sharply risen since Friday, when Israel conducted coordinated air raids targeting several Iranian locations, including military and atomic infrastructure.

These strikes led Iran to carry out counterattacks in response.

Israeli officials reported that no fewer than 24 individuals had lost their lives and hundreds sustained injuries due to Iran’s missile retaliation following Friday’s escalation.

Meanwhile, Iran stated that at least 224 people were killed and more than 1,000 others suffered injuries during the Israeli aerial offensive.

