Air India Dreamliner Turns Back to Hong Kong After Technical Snag


2025-06-16 05:31:44
(MENAFN) An Air India flight en route to New Delhi was forced to turn back mid-air due to a technical snag, prompting an emergency return to Hong Kong on Monday, according to media reports.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as Flight AI315, had taken off from Hong Kong International Airport around 12:16 p.m. local time. However, not long into the journey, the pilot detected a technical issue that warranted immediate attention.

As a safety precaution, the flight crew opted to abandon the scheduled route and instead navigated the aircraft back to its point of departure. The plane remained in the air for close to an hour before making a safe landing back at Hong Kong International Airport.

A local news outlet reported, "The flight has landed safely in Hong Kong, all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft is undergoing inspection."

There were no injuries reported, and all passengers were safely evacuated following the unscheduled landing. The nature of the technical problem has not yet been disclosed, and Air India's engineering team is currently inspecting the aircraft.

Air India has not issued an official statement regarding the incident or any potential impact on the flight's rescheduling. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

The incident adds to growing scrutiny around operational challenges faced by carriers amid a surge in post-pandemic travel and heightened safety concerns in the aviation industry.

