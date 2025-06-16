Call My Doctor Expands 24/7 Doctor On Call Services With DHA-Certified Medical Care Across Dubai

Get fast, professional medical care with DHA-certified doctors on call across Dubai. Home, hotel, or office visits available 24/7. Book now!

- Founder, Call My Doctor (CMD)DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call My Doctor, a leading Dubai-based healthcare provider, has announced the expansion of its Doctor On Call Dubai services, offering 24/7 medical care in Dubai with a team of DHA-certified doctors. This around-the-clock service delivers urgent medical care directly to patients – whether at home, in a hotel, or at the workplace – providing a fast, convenient alternative to clinic visits.Dubai's fast-paced lifestyle and round-the-clock business environment have created a growing demand for convenient, high-quality healthcare services. Call My Doctor's 24/7 doctor-on-call service is designed to meet this need by bringing urgent medical care Dubai residents can rely on straight to their doorsteps. Patients benefit from same-day appointments, personalized one-on-one consultations, and care from DHA-certified doctors in Dubai , all without the hassle of traveling to a clinic or hospital.“Our mission is to take the stress out of medical treatment by delivering high-quality care in the comfort of the patient's home – in fact, we are bringing the hospital to them, not the other way around,” said a Call My Doctor spokesperson.“This initiative marks a significant milestone in our goal to make healthcare easily accessible and convenient for everyone.”Comprehensive Treatments Available Anytime, AnywhereWith Call My Doctor's on-call service, patients can receive a broad range of medical treatments at any time of day. The visiting doctors are equipped to handle acute illnesses, minor injuries, and routine health needs for all ages. Services include:- General health check-ups and preventive care- Diagnosis and treatment of common ailments – e.g. flu, fever, infections- Management of chronic conditions – such as diabetes or hypertension- Pediatric care at home for children's illnesses and checkups- Minor wound care and injury treatment (cuts, sprains, burns)- Vaccinations and IV therapy at home, plus on-site lab tests and diagnosticsDHA-Certified Doctors You Can TrustAll physicians and nurses with Call My Doctor are fully DHA-certified, licensed by the Dubai Health Authority, and have extensive clinical experience in their fields. Each house-call is carried out with strict adherence to international standards of safety, hygiene, and professionalism, so patients can trust that they are in expert hands.Call My Doctor promises a rapid response time – often dispatching a qualified physician within 30–45 minutes of a request – so patients get timely care without long ER waits or exposure to hospital crowds.This commitment to excellence has earned Call My Doctor a strong reputation in the community. The service boasts an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on hundreds of patient reviews. Clients frequently praise the company's reliability and compassionate care.Call to Action:Dubai residents and visitors in need of prompt medical attention can access Call My Doctor's Doctor On Call service 24/7 by calling +971 4 549 0700 (or toll-free 800 99387). A DHA-licensed doctor will be dispatched to the location of your choice within minutes. For more information or to schedule a visit, visit the official website at or email ....About Call My DoctorCall My Doctor is a Dubai-based home healthcare provider specializing in on-demand doctor house calls and comprehensive medical services delivered at patients' doorsteps. Founded with the vision of making healthcare more accessible, convenient, and personalized, the company has quickly established itself as a trusted leader in 24/7 home healthcare across the UAE.Media Contact:Call My Doctor – Healthcare ServicesAddress: AB Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha 1, Dubai, UAEPhone: +971 4 549 0700 | Toll Free: 800 99387Email: ...Website:

