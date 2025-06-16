403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Modi installs world’s highest rail bridge in Kashmir
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated two significant railway bridges in Jammu and Kashmir, marking his first visit to the region since the deadly Pahalgam attack that sparked diplomatic and military tensions with Pakistan.
Modi emphasized the importance of advancing infrastructure development in Kashmir, a region long disputed between India and Pakistan. He officially opened the Chenab Bridge, touted as the world’s highest railway bridge, and the Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge. Both structures are part of the 272-kilometer Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line project, which Modi described as a symbol of Jammu and Kashmir’s “new strength” and a reflection of India’s growing engineering capabilities.
The Chenab Bridge, spanning the Chenab River, stands 359 meters above the riverbed—35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower—and cost around $173 million to build. The Anji Bridge, located in challenging Himalayan terrain, is 331 meters high and supported by 96 high-tensile cables totaling 653 kilometers in length.
Modi also announced new train services connecting Srinagar with Katra, home to the popular Vaishno Devi temple, completing a 42-year-old plan to connect Kashmir with the rest of India by rail. A test run of the route was conducted in December last year.
The extensive Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link, costing nearly $5 billion, includes 36 tunnels stretching 119 kilometers and 943 bridges, enabling safer travel through the Himalayas compared to previous reliance on treacherous roads or air travel. The government described the rail link’s inauguration as a milestone for mobility, commerce, and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Modi emphasized the importance of advancing infrastructure development in Kashmir, a region long disputed between India and Pakistan. He officially opened the Chenab Bridge, touted as the world’s highest railway bridge, and the Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge. Both structures are part of the 272-kilometer Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line project, which Modi described as a symbol of Jammu and Kashmir’s “new strength” and a reflection of India’s growing engineering capabilities.
The Chenab Bridge, spanning the Chenab River, stands 359 meters above the riverbed—35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower—and cost around $173 million to build. The Anji Bridge, located in challenging Himalayan terrain, is 331 meters high and supported by 96 high-tensile cables totaling 653 kilometers in length.
Modi also announced new train services connecting Srinagar with Katra, home to the popular Vaishno Devi temple, completing a 42-year-old plan to connect Kashmir with the rest of India by rail. A test run of the route was conducted in December last year.
The extensive Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link, costing nearly $5 billion, includes 36 tunnels stretching 119 kilometers and 943 bridges, enabling safer travel through the Himalayas compared to previous reliance on treacherous roads or air travel. The government described the rail link’s inauguration as a milestone for mobility, commerce, and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment