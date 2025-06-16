403
Indian MP states ‘no talks with a gun to our heads’
(MENAFN) Indian National Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated on Wednesday that New Delhi will not engage in talks with Islamabad as long as it remains a security threat to India. Speaking in Washington, Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation to the US, emphasized India’s firm position: “no talks with a gun pointed at our head.”
The recent tensions between the two countries escalated on May 7 when India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting suspected terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Tharoor warned that India could repeat such actions if Pakistan does not control terrorist groups within its borders. The strikes followed the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Although The Resistance Front, linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility, it later denied involvement, and Islamabad denies any role.
After a brief but intense conflict, India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire on May 10, with US mediation playing a role, according to former President Donald Trump.
When questioned about US involvement in peace efforts, Tharoor reiterated that India is open to dialogue but refuses to negotiate under the threat of violence. The delegation’s purpose is to communicate India’s stance on the recent escalation, not to seek specific US intervention. Meanwhile, Pakistan has sent a delegation led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to counter what it calls Indian propaganda internationally.
