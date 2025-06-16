Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gujarat Ex-CM Vijay Rupani's Wife Anjali Rupani Bids Tearful Farewell To Husband

2025-06-16 05:01:48
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gujarat's former Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani's wife, Anjali Rupani, on Monday, 16 June 2025, bid farewell to her husband, who passed away last week after the Air India flight to London crashed right after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, reported the news agency ANI.

The London-bound Air India 171 flight crashed into the BJ Medical College moments after takeoff from the airport. A total of 241 passengers and crew on board were killed in the tragedy, along with 29 others, including 5 MBBS students, on the ground in Meghaninagar area.

