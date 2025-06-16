Tanishaa S Mukerji Shares How Her Sartorial Choices Reflect Her Deep-Rooted Connection With Indian Culture
The actress has been seen donning traditionally-rich ethnic outfits like a striking handwoven silk saree during a recent campaign that celebrated Indian artisans. The actress drew attention not just for her stunning look, but for the sincerity in her words.
Talking about her deep-rooted connection with Indian culture, the actress said,“Indian culture isn't just something I admire, it lives in me. From the fabrics we wear to the rituals we celebrate, I find deep meaning in our traditions. My fashion choices are often rooted in that identity”.
The actress has always embraced a style that blends modern design with traditional craftsmanship. Her clothing choices consistently reflect a sense of purpose and cultural pride.
She further mentioned,“Fashion, for me, is a celebration of my roots. It's not about trends, it's about telling your story authentically. There's timeless beauty in Indian traditions, and I believe they deserve a place not just in our hearts but on every global platform. Also talking about culture, I had recently done a film called 'Luv U Shankar' which was a mythological drama film”.
“My character of Geeta too was someone who was deeply connected to our culture, tradition, & sanatan dharma. So, I had an exciting opportunity of playing a character on-screen whose belief and value system was quite synonymous to who I am in reality. I am a Mahadev bhakt & I find peace and serenity whenever I visit the mandir. The beauty of our Indian culture, value systems and simplicity never fail to amaze me”, she added.
As conversations around Indian culture and traditions continue to grow, Tanishaa S Mukerji stands out not just for her refined style, but for the meaning and message woven into her acts as she definitely walks the talk with perfection.
