Erdogan leads high-level security session in Ankara

2025-06-16 04:56:15
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led a high-level security session in Ankara on Saturday in response to recent hostilities between Israel and Iran, according to official statements.

As stated by reports, the gathering centered on analyzing the repercussions of Israel’s military actions against Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory measures. Attendees evaluated the implications of these developments for both regional stability and broader international peace.

“The security meeting addressed Israel’s expanding aggression, diplomatic efforts to end the conflicts, the attacks’ global and regional security impacts, necessary measures, and Türkiye's preparations for potential developments,” the Communications Directorate stated.

Discussions also explored Türkiye’s strategic options in light of the evolving crisis, emphasizing both defensive planning and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation.

Participants in the meeting included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, and other senior officials, as reported.

