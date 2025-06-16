Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan, Trump discuss Israel-Iran conflict on phone

Erdogan, Trump discuss Israel-Iran conflict on phone


2025-06-16 04:49:56
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with US President Donald Trump to address the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan conveyed Ankara’s willingness “to do everything it can to prevent uncontrolled escalation of the tension.”

The two leaders exchanged views on the unfolding situation and its implications for both regional and international stability. President Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye is following the developments between Israel and Iran with deep concern. He highlighted the need for continued dialogue over Iran’s nuclear program, stating that talks represent “the only way” to reach a peaceful resolution.

He “expressed support for the US position that nuclear negotiations should continue to resolve the issue.” In the same call, Trump also pressed Iran to reach a nuclear agreement before conditions worsen.

Meanwhile, the sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, initially planned for Sunday in Muscat, was canceled. Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear and military sites on Friday, which reportedly killed top Iranian commanders and scientists, have continued, with Iran responding through retaliatory strikes.

MENAFN16062025000045017281ID1109678775

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search