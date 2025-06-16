403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan, Trump discuss Israel-Iran conflict on phone
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with US President Donald Trump to address the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan conveyed Ankara’s willingness “to do everything it can to prevent uncontrolled escalation of the tension.”
The two leaders exchanged views on the unfolding situation and its implications for both regional and international stability. President Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye is following the developments between Israel and Iran with deep concern. He highlighted the need for continued dialogue over Iran’s nuclear program, stating that talks represent “the only way” to reach a peaceful resolution.
He “expressed support for the US position that nuclear negotiations should continue to resolve the issue.” In the same call, Trump also pressed Iran to reach a nuclear agreement before conditions worsen.
Meanwhile, the sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, initially planned for Sunday in Muscat, was canceled. Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear and military sites on Friday, which reportedly killed top Iranian commanders and scientists, have continued, with Iran responding through retaliatory strikes.
The two leaders exchanged views on the unfolding situation and its implications for both regional and international stability. President Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye is following the developments between Israel and Iran with deep concern. He highlighted the need for continued dialogue over Iran’s nuclear program, stating that talks represent “the only way” to reach a peaceful resolution.
He “expressed support for the US position that nuclear negotiations should continue to resolve the issue.” In the same call, Trump also pressed Iran to reach a nuclear agreement before conditions worsen.
Meanwhile, the sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, initially planned for Sunday in Muscat, was canceled. Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear and military sites on Friday, which reportedly killed top Iranian commanders and scientists, have continued, with Iran responding through retaliatory strikes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment