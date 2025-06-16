Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IRGC Intelligence Chief gets murdered by Israel

IRGC Intelligence Chief gets murdered by Israel


2025-06-16 04:38:52
(MENAFN) Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to a statement issued by the IRGC on Sunday evening. Alongside Kazemi, senior intelligence officers Hassan Mohaghdeh and Mohsen Bagheri were also killed in the strike.

The IRGC announced that it had retaliated by targeting Israeli “intelligence centers” with a new wave of missile attacks, which it labeled as part of Operation True Promise III.

News of Kazemi’s death was first revealed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview on Sunday, where he stated: “I think we’ve set them back quite a bit.”

Tensions erupted into open warfare on Friday when Israeli warplanes attacked various military and nuclear locations across Iran. Netanyahu described the assault as a preemptive move to halt Iran’s progress toward nuclear capabilities. In response, Tehran launched missile strikes, with some reportedly hitting civilian areas in Tel Aviv and Bat Yam.

As the conflict intensified, Israel also conducted a series of targeted killings, eliminating high-ranking Iranian military personnel and nuclear scientists. Reports indicate that kamikaze drones were smuggled into Iran for these operations. In the aftermath, Iranian security forces claimed they uncovered hidden Israeli drones and explosives within Tehran.

MENAFN16062025000045017281ID1109678750

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search