403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IRGC Intelligence Chief gets murdered by Israel
(MENAFN) Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to a statement issued by the IRGC on Sunday evening. Alongside Kazemi, senior intelligence officers Hassan Mohaghdeh and Mohsen Bagheri were also killed in the strike.
The IRGC announced that it had retaliated by targeting Israeli “intelligence centers” with a new wave of missile attacks, which it labeled as part of Operation True Promise III.
News of Kazemi’s death was first revealed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview on Sunday, where he stated: “I think we’ve set them back quite a bit.”
Tensions erupted into open warfare on Friday when Israeli warplanes attacked various military and nuclear locations across Iran. Netanyahu described the assault as a preemptive move to halt Iran’s progress toward nuclear capabilities. In response, Tehran launched missile strikes, with some reportedly hitting civilian areas in Tel Aviv and Bat Yam.
As the conflict intensified, Israel also conducted a series of targeted killings, eliminating high-ranking Iranian military personnel and nuclear scientists. Reports indicate that kamikaze drones were smuggled into Iran for these operations. In the aftermath, Iranian security forces claimed they uncovered hidden Israeli drones and explosives within Tehran.
The IRGC announced that it had retaliated by targeting Israeli “intelligence centers” with a new wave of missile attacks, which it labeled as part of Operation True Promise III.
News of Kazemi’s death was first revealed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview on Sunday, where he stated: “I think we’ve set them back quite a bit.”
Tensions erupted into open warfare on Friday when Israeli warplanes attacked various military and nuclear locations across Iran. Netanyahu described the assault as a preemptive move to halt Iran’s progress toward nuclear capabilities. In response, Tehran launched missile strikes, with some reportedly hitting civilian areas in Tel Aviv and Bat Yam.
As the conflict intensified, Israel also conducted a series of targeted killings, eliminating high-ranking Iranian military personnel and nuclear scientists. Reports indicate that kamikaze drones were smuggled into Iran for these operations. In the aftermath, Iranian security forces claimed they uncovered hidden Israeli drones and explosives within Tehran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment