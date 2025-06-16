Washington Sundar Has Been My Inspiration Since I Was Young: Sai Sudharsan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Ahead of the first Test against England, starting on June 20 in Leeds, in-form left-handed batter B Sai Sudharsan spoke about how his Tamil Nadu team-mate, off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar, has been a source of inspiration since he was young.

This is also the first time both Sundar and Sudarshan have been a part of the Test team on a trip to England. "He has been my inspiration since I was young. I have played a few games against him, so it is always special. To be honest, we have looked up to him a lot. I have practised once or twice (against Sundar), the way he went up and played for the country, it was really quick, so I had that in my mind.

“After a few years of playing well in the IPL, and then he played for the country. So it was a great motivator for me from Chennai. Knowing him since I was young, playing with him, it is kind of an inspiration. It made me feel I want to do things the same way. So he's been my inspiration since I was young," Sudharsan said in a video posted on bcci on Monday.

Apart from winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Sudharsan, who's played three ODIs and a T20Is for India, has been impressive in first-class cricket games. He also scored 281 runs over two seasons for county side Surrey as the side won consecutive County Championship titles.

Sundar, on the other hand, made his India debut quickly in 2017 and has been a part of the Test team since earning a recall in last year's series against New Zealand.

"Every time I have watched him on TV, there is a lot to take away from him, his skillset and work ethic he has got. A lot of my friends and coaches in Chennai have constantly spoken about his growth in his cricketing career. He's grown a lot, especially in the last three to four years, and he's managed to get better every year. He has inspired a lot of kids, especially in Chennai, and I hope he will continue inspiring kids all over the world. I am very happy for him," Sundar said about his impression of Sudharsan.

India's five-match Test series against England runs from June 20 to August 4, with matches to be played at Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and The Oval. India, led by Shubman Gill, are aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007. The Test series in England will also be India's first assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.