Fraud Detection And Prevention Company Radar Report 2025: Businesses Are Adopting AI And ML-Driven Solutions For Real-Time Protection And Regulatory Compliance
Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fraud Detection and Prevention (Know Your Customer), 2025: Frost RadarT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyzes numerous companies in an industry. Those selected for further analysis based on their leadership or other distinctions are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position on the Frost Radar. The publication presents competitive profiles of each company on the Frost Radar considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths.
The fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market has grown significantly, driven by the frequency, sophistication, and volume of fraudulent attacks. The increase in digital transactions as well as companies' digital transformation initiatives have created a large attack surface. Businesses are adopting FDP solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard. Artificial intelligence and machine learning enhance solution capabilities, offering real-time monitoring and analysis of transactions, pattern identification, biometric authentication, behavioral biometrics, device intelligence, and more.
Know your customer (KYC) is an essential component of the FDP framework. KYC solutions verify customers' identities to mitigate risks associated with fraudulent activities and illicit financial transactions. Vendors may use information such as name, address, date of birth, and government-issued IDs to assess a customer's risk level based on profiles and activities.
KYC is not a one-time process; effectiveness and avoidance of risks, such as session hijacking, require continuous monitoring of customer transactions and behavior and an alert about any anomaly. KYC helps businesses with compliance and regulations aimed at curbing money laundering, terrorism financing, and other financial crimes. By implementing robust KYC practices, businesses can protect themselves from fraud and build trust with customers and regulatory authorities.
Key Topics Covered:
Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
- Significance of Being on the Frost Radar Frost Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team Frost Radar Empowers Investors Frost Radar Empowers Customers Frost Radar Empowers the Board of Directors
Best Practices & Growth Opportunities
- Best Practices Growth Opportunities
Companies to Action
- AU10TIX Entrust Jumio Kount, an Equifax Company LexisNexis Risk Solutions NICE Actimize SEON Sumsub
