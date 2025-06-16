Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CAFA U-20: Afghanistan Take On Turkmenistan Today

2025-06-16 04:01:01
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Under-20 national football team is set to face Turkmenistan today (Monday) in its third match of the ongoing Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) U-20 Championship.

According to the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), the match will kick off at 4:30pm local time in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

Afghanistan have suffered defeats in its first two matches-against host nation Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, respectively.

The CAFA U-20 Championship, which began on June 10 in Dushanbe, features U-20 national teams from Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.

