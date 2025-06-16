CAFA U-20: Afghanistan Take On Turkmenistan Today
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Under-20 national football team is set to face Turkmenistan today (Monday) in its third match of the ongoing Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) U-20 Championship.
According to the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), the match will kick off at 4:30pm local time in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.
Afghanistan have suffered defeats in its first two matches-against host nation Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, respectively.
The CAFA U-20 Championship, which began on June 10 in Dushanbe, features U-20 national teams from Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.
kk/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment