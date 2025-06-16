Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S-Africa investigates lethal air collision


2025-06-16 03:47:33
(MENAFN) Investigations are underway to determine what led to the fatal crash of a Piper Cherokee aircraft in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, which resulted in the deaths of two student pilots and a medical student on board.

The victims were identified as 23-year-old Nqobile Biyela, 23-year-old Lulama “Lwazi” Msane — both student pilots — and 20-year-old Siphesihle Buthelezi, a medical student.

The small aircraft departed from Virginia Airport in Durban over the weekend. Siboniso Duma, the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, confirmed that the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have opened a formal inquiry into the incident.

Duma stated that a report from the Accident and Incident Investigation Division is expected within 30 days. He described the tragedy as a huge loss and called on the community to show compassion and support for the bereaved families.

He added that autopsies will be performed by pathologists to help determine the cause of the incident and identify factors contributing to the deaths. Duma assured the department is in close contact with the victims’ families during this painful time.

“It’s sad that during Youth Month we lose young, ambitious people who were destined to make a huge contribution to the future of aviation and healthcare in this country,” Duma said.

