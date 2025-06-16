Global Icing Sugar Market Set To Reach USD 4.71 Billion By 2035 Amid Rising Artisanal Baking Trends

Icing Sugar Market

Increasing use of icing sugar in packaged foods and beverages, combined with expanding culinary trends globally, is fueling market growth.

The global icing sugar market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand from USD 2.42 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 4.71 billion by 2035, registering a steady CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. In 2024, the market was valued at around USD 2.27 billion, signaling strong momentum fueled by changing consumer habits and evolving culinary preferences worldwide.With home baking surging and artisanal desserts gaining popularity, the demand for finely milled, versatile icing sugar has witnessed a notable upswing. Urbanization, café culture, and global expansion of bakery chains are playing a pivotal role in driving this demand, particularly across Asia, North America, and Europe.Market Trends HighlightedHome Baking Boom Fuels Global Demand:The increasing trend of home baking, especially accelerated by social media and online culinary influencers, has positioned icing sugar as a staple ingredient in kitchens globally. Consumers are experimenting with homemade cakes, cupcakes, and pastries, contributing to consistent market growth.Artisanal and Gourmet Desserts on the Rise:A growing appreciation for gourmet desserts, handmade confections, and aesthetically appealing baked goods is fueling the demand for high-quality icing sugar. From intricately decorated pastries to customized cakes, icing sugar has become essential for achieving professional-level finishes.Café Culture and Foodservice Sector Expansion:By 2025, the foodservice sector is expected to represent a significant portion of icing sugar sales. The global rise in café culture, particularly in urban hubs, and the proliferation of boutique bakeries and dessert parlors are propelling demand. Fast-casual bakery formats are increasingly incorporating frosting, glazing, and decorative dustings into their offerings.Seasonal and Festival-Themed Packaged Foods Drive Demand:Packaged food producers are integrating icing sugar into frostings, coatings, and specialty glazes for limited-time offerings, particularly during festive seasons. The rising popularity of seasonal desserts, such as Christmas-themed cupcakes and Valentine's Day confections, highlights the sugar's pivotal role in food innovation.Rising Interest in Market Trends: Our Detailed Report Provides Essential Insights:Key Takeaways of the Report. Projected Growth: The global icing sugar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from USD 2.42 billion in 2025 to USD 4.71 billion by 2035.. Primary Demand Drivers: Expansion of home baking trends, growing artisanal dessert culture, urbanization, and global growth of bakery chains.. Emerging Application Sectors: Foodservice establishments, fast-casual bakeries, packaged seasonal desserts, and specialty dietary products (e.g., gluten-free, vegan offerings).. Urban Consumer Focus: Urban markets across Asia-Pacific and North America are leading growth, fueled by evolving culinary preferences and demand for aesthetically pleasing desserts.. Rise of Specialty Recipes: Trends like vegan or gluten-free baking have elevated the significance of icing sugar in alternative recipe formulations.Regional Market Outlook. United States Leads Global Consumption:The USA is anticipated to maintain dominance in the global icing sugar market with a CAGR of 4.1% through 2035. The country's thriving artisanal bakery scene, led by prominent establishments like Magnolia Bakery in New York, continues to bolster icing sugar consumption in gourmet frosting, glazes, and desserts.. China Witnesses Rapid Market Growth Amid Western Influence:China's icing sugar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%, driven by the increasing integration of Western dessert traditions into local culinary culture. The surge in home baking as a form of recreation and expression is further stimulating domestic demand.. UK's Culinary Trends Bolster Growth:The UK icing sugar market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% through 2035. Shifts in culinary trends, including a surge in gluten-free and vegan recipes, contribute to higher utilization of icing sugar across home baking and commercial applications.Competition OutlookThe global icing sugar market is characterized by the presence of both established international players and emerging regional producers. Major food ingredient companies are capitalizing on the increasing demand by introducing finely milled, easy-to-dissolve variants suitable for both household and industrial use.Leading Manufacturers. Tate & Lyle PLC; Couplet Sugars. Crusty International. Thai Flour Co. Ltd. Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd.. AB Sugar Company. MSM Prai Berhad. Dhampure Speciality Sugar Ltd.. Weikfield Products Co.. Amrut International. Redox Pty. Ltd.. Lantic Inc.. Mitr Phol Group. Nordic Sugar A/S. Sugar Australia Company Ltd. USHA International Limited. NZ Sugar Company Ltd.. United Sugar Company. American Crystal Sugar Company. Patco Industries Limited. Starafrica Corp.. SBEC Sugar Ltd.. Blue Bird Foods India Pvt.Key Segments of the ReportBy Type:By nature, industry has been categorized into Coarse grained, Finely Ground and Ultra RefinedBy Nature:By nature industry has been categorized into conventional and organicBy End-Use:By end-use industry has been categorized into Foodservice/ HoReCa, Food Processing Industry, Bakery Products, Confectionery, Desserts and Retail/ HouseholdBy Starch Source:By starch source industry has been categorized into Tapioca, Maize, Wheat and PotatoBy Packaging:By packaging industry has been categorized into Retail, Canisters, Packets, Boxes and BulkBy Distribution Channel:By distribution channel industry has been categorized into B2B/ Direct, B2C/ Indirect, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Modern Grocery Stores, Specialty Stores and Online RetailBy Region:Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America; Europe, Middle East, Africa, ASEAN, South Asia, Asia, New Zealand and AustraliaAbout Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website:

