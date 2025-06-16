HUAZHI ENERGY Launches A C&I Energy Storage Project With Enerbox In Benelux
Moreover, the project employs real-time control (RTC) and deep-on-site EMS, which monitors comprehensive status, and carries out an AI-empowered energy + flexibility trading aggregator with the plant's PV+Storage system. By leveraging the advanced predictive capabilities of the EMS, the system strategically charges batteries when electricity prices are low or even negative in the imbalance market and discharges during times of high electricity prices.
Flexible and Trusted Choices
The EnerBox features a modular design for flexible configurations, with cabinet capacities ranging from 232 kWh to 279 kWh. The installation is straightforward without the need for complex setups or heavy machinery. Multiple units can be connected in parallel to meet various demands. It has protection ratings of IP55&C4, making it suitable for temperatures from -30 °C to 50 °C.
Self-developed PCS : Enabling Ultra-Reliable, Long-Duration
The PCS-125K/EU boasts an impressive IP65 protection rating and is built with high-quality components, ensuring remarkable adaptability and durability. With its millisecond-level response time, the system is perfectly suited for projects involving fast reserve capacity (FCR), automatic frequency restoration reserve (aFRR), and manual frequency restoration reserve (mFRR).
Ready to Unlock the C&I Potential in Europe
HUAZHI has successfully undertook numerous projects worldwide with a strong emphasis on user-side applications, which help clients lower costs, boost efficiency, and shift to sustainable energy. Europe remains a key market for HUAZHI, somewhere where the company has built strong local partnerships and is well-positioned to further enhance its brand recognition.
By strengthening localized services abroad, HUAZHI is dedicated to broadening its global presence, offering innovative products, providing flexible solutions, delivering comprehensive services, and fostering the growth of our partners' business.
Visit or contact [email protected] .
Linkedin:
Photo -
