Nearly Two Hundred Syrians Leave Al-Hol Camp
(MENAFN) Dozens of displaced Syrian families exited the notorious al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria on Sunday, marking a significant humanitarian transfer arranged by the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in cooperation with Syria’s interim government, a coordinator confirmed.
The convoy included 43 families, nearly 190 individuals, who journeyed from the camp to territories under the interim government’s control in Aleppo province. Manal Haj Ali, a coordinator with the Syrian Center for Dialogue and Studies — an independent non-profit focused on Syrian affairs research — provided details on the transfer.
“This evacuation is for humanitarian and medical cases that cannot be treated in the camp or surrounding areas,” Haj Ali told a news agency. "Coordination began in December 2024, when the autonomous administration announced it would open the door for families and urgent cases to leave. Now that coordination with Damascus has resulted in this transfer," she added.
Situated approximately 13 kilometers from the Iraqi border, al-Hol remains one of the most overcrowded and contentious displacement camps in the region.
An earlier assessment by the International Committee of the Red Cross estimated the camp's population once exceeded 55,000 residents.
According to Haj Ali, by early 2025, the number had dropped to around 40,000, with roughly 16,000 Syrians among them. Women and children represent nearly 90 percent of the camp’s occupants, encompassing more than 60 nationalities, with Iraqis forming the largest demographic.
Many camp inhabitants are believed to be relatives of former Islamic State (IS) militants, which fuels al-Hol’s notorious reputation and ongoing security concerns.
This transfer to Aleppo is part of a gradual, multi-phase effort to reduce the camp's population. On May 31, another group of IS-linked families was returned to Iraq, continuing the campaign to ease overcrowding and humanitarian challenges.
The camp’s harsh conditions, frequent security incidents, and extended detention of women and children with limited access to vital services have drawn mounting international criticism in recent years.
