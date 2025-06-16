Iran War: From The Middle East To America, History Shows You Cannot Assassinate Your Way To Peace

MENAFN - The Conversation) In the late 1960s, the prevailing opinion among Israeli Shin Bet intelligence officers was that the key to defeating the Palestinian Liberation Organisation was to assassinate its then-leader Yasser Arafat.

The elimination of Arafat, the Shin Bet commander Yehuda Arbel wrote in his diary , was“a precondition to finding a solution to the Palestinian problem.”

For other, even more radical Israelis – such as the ultra-nationalist assassin Yigal Amir – the answer lay elsewhere. They sought the assassination of Israeli leaders such as Yitzak Rabin who wanted peace with the Palestinians.

Despite Rabin's long personal history as a famed and often ruthless military commander in the 1948 and 1967 Arab-Israeli Wars, Amir stalked and shot Rabin dead in 1995. He believed Rabin had betrayed Israel by signing the Oslo Accords peace deal with Arafat.

Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat smiles during a meeting at his compound in the West Bank town of Ramallah in 2004. Muhammad Nasser/AP

It's been 20 years since Arafat died as possibly the victim of polonium poisoning , and 30 years after the shooting of Rabin. Peace between Israelis and the Palestinians has never been further away.

What Amnesty International and a United Nations Special Committee have called genocidal attacks on Palestinians in Gaza have spilled over into Israeli attacks on the prominent leaders of its enemies in Lebanon and, most recently, Iran.

Since its attacks on Iran began on Friday, Israel has killed numerous military and intelligence leaders, including Iran's intelligence chief, Mohammad Kazemi ; the chief of the armed forces, Mohammad Bagheri ; and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami . At least nine Iranian nuclear scientists have also been killed.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said :

Iran, predictably, has responded with deadly missile attacks on Israel.

Far from having solved the issue of Middle East peace, assassinations continue to pour oil on the flames.

A long history of extra-judicial killings

Israeli journalist Ronen Bergman's book Rise and Kill First argues assassinations have long sat at the heart of Israeli politics.

In the past 75 years, there have been more than 2,700 assassination operations undertaken by Israel. These have, in Bergman's words, attempted to“stop history” and bypass“statesmanship and political discourse”.

This normalisation of assassinations has been codified in the Israeli expression of“mowing the grass”. This is, as historian Nadim Rouhana has shown, a metaphor for a politics of constant assassination. Enemy“leadership and military facilities must regularly be hit in order to keep them weak.”

The point is not to solve the underlying political questions at issue. Instead, this approach aims to sow fear, dissent and confusion among enemies.

Thousands of assassination operations have not, however, proved sufficient to resolve the long-running conflict between Israel, its neighbours and the Palestinians. The tactic itself is surely overdue for retirement.

Targeted assassinations elsewhere

Israel has been far from alone in this strategy of assassination and killing.

Former US President Barack Obama oversaw the extra-judicial killing of Osama Bin Laden, for instance.

After what Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch denounced as a flawed trial , former US President George W. Bush welcomed the hanging of Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein as“an important milestone on Iraq's course to becoming a democracy”.

Current US President Donald Trump oversaw the assassination of Iran's leader of clandestine military operations, Qassem Soleimani , in 2020.

Iranians wave images of Qassem Soleimani during the fourth anniversary of his death in January 2024. Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA

More recently, however, Trump appears to have baulked at granting Netanyahu permission to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei .

And it's worth noting the US Department of Justice last year brought charges against an Iranian man who said he'd been tasked with killing Trump.

Elsewhere, in Vladimir Putin's Russia , it's common for senior political and media opponents to be shot in the streets. Frequently they also“fall” out of high windows, are killed in plane crashes or succumb to mystery“illnesses”.

A poor record

Extra-judicial killings, however, have a poor record as a mechanism for solving political problems.

Cutting off the hydra's head has generally led to its often immediate replacement by another equally or more ideologically committed person, as has already happened in Iran. Perhaps they too await the next round of“mowing the grass”.

But as the latest Israeli strikes in Iran and elsewhere show, solving the underlying issue is rarely the point.

In situations where finding a lasting negotiated settlement would mean painful concessions or strategic risks, assassinations prove simply too tempting. They circumvent the difficulties and complexities of diplomacy while avoiding the need to concede power or territory.

As many have concluded , however, assassinations have never killed resistance. They have never killed the ideas and experiences that give birth to resistance in the first place.

Nor have they offered lasting security to those who have ordered the lethal strike.

Enduring security requires that, at some point, someone grasp the nettle and look to the underlying issues.

The alternative is the continuation of the brutal pattern of strike and counter-strike for generations to come.