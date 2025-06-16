403
Chad president reciprocates US visa prohibition
(MENAFN) Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby announced that Chad will halt issuing visas to American citizens as a reciprocal measure against the US travel ban targeting Chadian nationals. The ban, signed by President Donald Trump, restricts entry from 12 countries, including Chad, citing security concerns, terrorism risks, and visa overstay issues.
In a Facebook statement, Deby emphasized Chad’s dignity and pride despite lacking economic leverage. The US restrictions, effective June 9, also affect Afghanistan, Myanmar, Haiti, Iran, Yemen, and impose partial bans on travelers from several other countries.
Officials from the Republic of the Congo denied any ties to terrorism after being included in the blacklist, calling it a “misunderstanding” and promising diplomatic engagement with the US. Somalia and Sierra Leone have expressed readiness to cooperate with American authorities to address the concerns.
