Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chad president reciprocates US visa prohibition

Chad president reciprocates US visa prohibition


2025-06-16 03:04:54
(MENAFN) Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby announced that Chad will halt issuing visas to American citizens as a reciprocal measure against the US travel ban targeting Chadian nationals. The ban, signed by President Donald Trump, restricts entry from 12 countries, including Chad, citing security concerns, terrorism risks, and visa overstay issues.

In a Facebook statement, Deby emphasized Chad’s dignity and pride despite lacking economic leverage. The US restrictions, effective June 9, also affect Afghanistan, Myanmar, Haiti, Iran, Yemen, and impose partial bans on travelers from several other countries.

Officials from the Republic of the Congo denied any ties to terrorism after being included in the blacklist, calling it a “misunderstanding” and promising diplomatic engagement with the US. Somalia and Sierra Leone have expressed readiness to cooperate with American authorities to address the concerns.

MENAFN16062025000045015687ID1109678261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search