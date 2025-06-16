403
Iran pledges to ‘shut down Israel’s war machine’
(MENAFN) Iran is preparing a decisive response to Israel’s ongoing attacks and aims to “shut down its war machine,” a senior Iranian security official told RT on Sunday. The two countries have been exchanging heavy fire for days, with Israeli strikes killing at least 406 people in Iran and wounding 654, according to Human Rights Activists. Iran has not released its own official casualty figures. Israeli authorities say 13 people have died from Iranian attacks.
The official insisted Iran is ready for a “long war” and called for unity to retaliate against Israel. He described mass rallies across Iran as a show of resolve and a key base of support for future operations.
He also listed potential Iranian targets, including hidden Israeli leadership compounds, energy facilities, aircraft factories, and command-and-control centers. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it struck facilities used to produce fighter jet fuel — a claim Israel has not confirmed.
World leaders are urging de-escalation to avoid a full-scale conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the Israeli attacks and, in a phone call with US President Donald Trump, offered to help facilitate negotiations. Oman-mediated nuclear talks were scheduled for Sunday but were called off after the Israeli strikes. Trump remained hopeful a deal could be made in the future, stating, “They’d like to make a deal. They’re talking.”
World leaders are urging de-escalation to avoid a full-scale conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the Israeli attacks and, in a phone call with US President Donald Trump, offered to help facilitate negotiations. Oman-mediated nuclear talks were scheduled for Sunday but were called off after the Israeli strikes. Trump remained hopeful a deal could be made in the future, stating, “They’d like to make a deal. They’re talking.”
