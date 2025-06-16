Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel attacks Iranian refueling aircraft

2025-06-16 02:44:01
(MENAFN) On Sunday evening, Israel announced it had struck an Iranian refueling aircraft stationed at Mashhad airport in northeastern Iran, roughly 2,300 kilometers away from Israeli territory, marking the most distant attack since the onset of the military operation. According to an Israeli army statement cited by reports, “the Air Force struck an Iranian refueling aircraft at the airport in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.”

This strike represents the first attack against Iranian aircraft on the ground, expanding the scope of Israel’s coordinated air raids, which began early Friday targeting multiple Iranian military and nuclear sites. Since then, Israeli strikes have also targeted Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure.

Israeli officials reported that Iranian missile retaliations since Friday have resulted in at least 13 fatalities and over 370 injuries. Meanwhile, Iran stated that on the first day of the Israeli offensive, at least 78 people were killed, with numerous others, including children, losing their lives on the following day.

