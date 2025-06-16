403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Hints at Possible Role in Israel, Iran War
(MENAFN) The United States might ultimately play a part in the escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, according to United States Leader Donald Trump, who told a news agency on Sunday that "it's possible we could get involved."
Speaking with the news agency’s correspondent, Trump clarified that Washington is "not at this moment involved" in the fighting, but did not rule out deeper engagement if circumstances shift.
Trump also indicated he would be "open" to allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to act as an intermediary in the dispute, which erupted early Friday after Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.
"He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it," Trump said, describing Putin’s willingness to mediate.
The two leaders spoke by phone on Saturday, focusing on Iran for roughly an hour.
Trump later commented that both he and Putin believe the Israel Iran war must come to an end.
Speaking with the news agency’s correspondent, Trump clarified that Washington is "not at this moment involved" in the fighting, but did not rule out deeper engagement if circumstances shift.
Trump also indicated he would be "open" to allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to act as an intermediary in the dispute, which erupted early Friday after Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.
"He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it," Trump said, describing Putin’s willingness to mediate.
The two leaders spoke by phone on Saturday, focusing on Iran for roughly an hour.
Trump later commented that both he and Putin believe the Israel Iran war must come to an end.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment