Trump Hints at Possible Role in Israel, Iran War

2025-06-16 02:16:35
(MENAFN) The United States might ultimately play a part in the escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, according to United States Leader Donald Trump, who told a news agency on Sunday that "it's possible we could get involved."

Speaking with the news agency’s correspondent, Trump clarified that Washington is "not at this moment involved" in the fighting, but did not rule out deeper engagement if circumstances shift.

Trump also indicated he would be "open" to allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to act as an intermediary in the dispute, which erupted early Friday after Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.

"He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it," Trump said, describing Putin’s willingness to mediate.

The two leaders spoke by phone on Saturday, focusing on Iran for roughly an hour.

Trump later commented that both he and Putin believe the Israel Iran war must come to an end.

