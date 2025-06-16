403
Gaza Bleeds: Death Toll Surpasses 55,362 as Israeli Attacks Persist
(MENAFN) The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Sunday that the death toll of Palestinians in the ongoing Israeli conflict has surpassed 55,362 since October 2023, describing the campaign as genocidal.
According to the ministry’s update, 65 bodies were delivered to hospitals in the previous 24 hours, alongside 315 new injuries. This brings the cumulative number of those wounded in the Israeli offensive to 128,741.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry warned, highlighting the dire situation for those caught in the destruction.
The Israeli military reignited its attacks on Gaza on March 18, resulting in 5,071 deaths and nearly 16,700 injuries since then. This escalation shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January.
In a significant legal development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is confronting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice linked to its military operations on the Gaza Strip.
