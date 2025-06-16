CTW Inc. Announces Pre-Registration For 'Crayon Shinchan: My Sugoroku Great Strategy' On G123
A New Sugoroku Game Featuring the Beloved Character Crayon Shinchan is Now Accepting Pre-Registrations
The game follows Shinchan and his friends from Futaba Kindergarten as they collaborate to create their very own sugoroku game.
Free Browser Game Platoform - G123
Pre-registration begins for a new HTML5 game featuring Crayon Shinchan, with campaign rewards and multilingual support on G123.MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A New Sugoroku Game Featuring the Beloved Character Crayon Shinchan is Now Accepting Pre-Registrations
CTW Inc. has officially announced the launch of pre-registration for the latest HTML5 game on G123 , titled "Crayon Shinchan: My Sugoroku Great Strategy ." The game is set on an original sugoroku board created by the Kasukabe Defense Force and aims to deliver a nostalgic and whimsical gaming experience inspired by the world of Crayon Shinchan.
Starting today, official social media accounts have been launched alongside the pre-registration campaign. Updates and information related to the game will be shared through these channels.
Official X (formerly Twitter):
Pre-Registration Campaign
To commemorate the announcement, a pre-registration campaign has begun. Rewards will be distributed at the game's official launch based on the number of users who pre-register.
How to Pre-Register:
Official Website:
Follow the Official X Account:
Reward Milestones:
30,000 Registrations: 100 Dice + 1-Star Card Pack x1
50,000 Registrations: 100 Dice + 1-Star Card Pack x1 + 2-Star Card Pack x1
100,000 Registrations: 100 Dice + 1-Star Card Pack x1 + 2-Star Card Pack x1 + 3-Star Card Pack x1
Reward content is subject to change at the time of the official release.
Game Overview
The game follows Shinchan and his friends from Futaba Kindergarten as they collaborate to create their very own sugoroku game. The story unfolds with humor and creativity as the Kasukabe Defense Force works together to craft a unique and imaginative game board.
Further information and game system details are now available on the official page:
Game Details
Title: Crayon Shinchan: My Sugoroku Great Strategy
Genre: Sugoroku Game
Price: Free to Play (In-game purchases available)
Supported Languages (Planned): Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Korean
About Crayon Shinchan
Crayon Shinchan is a well-known Japanese comedy series featuring a mischievous five-year-old named Shinchan. The series humorously depicts the adventures of Shinchan, his family, friends, and teachers in a slice-of-life format full of gags and heartwarming moments.
About G123
G123 is a major HTML5 game platform in Japan, offering accessible games based on popular anime properties. Titles currently available in English include Queen's Blade Limit Break, Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Another Tale, Hyakka Ryoran Passion World, and My Isekai Life: Strongest Sage Online. Games on G123 are playable via mobile, tablet, or web browser with no downloads or account registration required.
Website:
About CTW Inc.
Company Name: CTW Inc.
Address: Ark Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032
CEO: Ryuichi Sasaki
Established: August 14, 2013
Capital: 100,000,000 yen
Business Description: Internet platform development
Website:
©Usui Yoshito/Futabasha・SHIN-EI Animation・TV Asahi・ADK
©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.
