Rohan Gurbaxani On Working With Anurag Basu: He's A Director Who Doesn't Work With A Script
Talking about Anurag's unconventional working style, Rohan, known for his work in Bandish Bandits 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Made in Heaven 2, said:“Working with Dada has to be one of the most unique experiences I've ever had.”
He added:“He's a director who doesn't work with a script, and going on set every day not knowing what you're going to do-it's a beautiful combination of being terribly scared and just letting go, trusting his process completely. That combination creates the magic everyone sees on screen.”
Rohan, who plays an IT professional-turned-painter named Aryan living in Goa, is part of the narrative featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, said that working with a filmmaker like Anurag has been a deeply enriching experience for him.
“Working with him teaches you how to think on your feet and trust your impulses. His process indirectly questions your craft and inevitably compels you to develop a new process of your own,” he shares.
“Metro... In Dino” also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.
“Metro...In Dino” delves into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection. The film marks the return of the director with the final chapter of his hyperlinked trilogy.
Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., 'Metro...In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment