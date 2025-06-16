Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deadly Shooting in Czech Republic Leaves Two Dead

Deadly Shooting in Czech Republic Leaves Two Dead


2025-06-16 01:44:56
(MENAFN) Authorities in the Czech Republic apprehended a suspect on Sunday following a deadly shooting that claimed two lives in a town east of Prague.

The violent event unfolded in the evening in Kostelec nad Černými lesy, where police officers quickly responded to reports of gunfire at a residential location.

"Upon the immediate arrival of patrol units to the scene, officers detained a possible suspect and seized the gun supposedly used in the shooting," law enforcement officials stated on the social media platform X.

Officers discovered two deceased individuals in the garden of the property, the police confirmed.

An updated post on X revealed that the suspect is a 65-year-old male. The victims have been identified as a 50-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man. "There is no danger to the public, and the violent person is in the custody of the Czech Police," the statement assured.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the motive behind the shooting. Regional criminal investigators are actively engaged in carrying out necessary procedural measures to uncover the facts surrounding the case.

MENAFN16062025000045017169ID1109677964

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search