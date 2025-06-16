403
Deadly Shooting in Czech Republic Leaves Two Dead
(MENAFN) Authorities in the Czech Republic apprehended a suspect on Sunday following a deadly shooting that claimed two lives in a town east of Prague.
The violent event unfolded in the evening in Kostelec nad Černými lesy, where police officers quickly responded to reports of gunfire at a residential location.
"Upon the immediate arrival of patrol units to the scene, officers detained a possible suspect and seized the gun supposedly used in the shooting," law enforcement officials stated on the social media platform X.
Officers discovered two deceased individuals in the garden of the property, the police confirmed.
An updated post on X revealed that the suspect is a 65-year-old male. The victims have been identified as a 50-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man. "There is no danger to the public, and the violent person is in the custody of the Czech Police," the statement assured.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the motive behind the shooting. Regional criminal investigators are actively engaged in carrying out necessary procedural measures to uncover the facts surrounding the case.
