Here's Why Lufthansa Flight To Hyderabad Took U-Turn Mid-Air And Landed Back At Frankfurt Airport Instead...
It was earlier reported that the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport's Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a notification that Flight LH752 was taking a u-turn back to Frankfurt shortly after departure.
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, took off from Frankfurt at 2.15 pm local time and was originally scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad at 6 am IST today morning, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.Also Read | Gold price today in your city: Check Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi on Jun 16 Why did Lufthansa flight LH752 to Hyderabad return mid-air?
As per the ANI report, the Lufthansa flight was“forced” to make a u-turn and return to Frankfurt airport on June 15 due to a bomb threat. A spokesperson for the airline told ANI,“We did not receive a permit to land in Hyderabad and that's why the aircraft took a u-turn and returned.”
Further, an official from Hyderabad airport also confirmed to ANI that the flight returned to Germany as the bomb threat was received while it was still outside Indian airspace.Also Read | Israel-Iran war: Indigo issues advisory for flight delays, extended travel times British Airways Flight Returns to Heathrow After Flap Failure
In a separate incident, a British Airways flight from London to Chennai also returned to Heathrow Airport due to a flap failure. The airline described the return as a standard precaution following reports of a technical issue.
The flight landed safely, with passengers and crew disembarking normally. British Airways assured that efforts are underway to resume the affected passengers' journeys as soon as possible.
Officials emphasised that neither of these incidents was an emergency landing. It is not uncommon for aircraft to return to their point of origin if any technical concerns arise, as safety remains the top priority for airlines and regulatory authorities.
