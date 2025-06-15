403
Lusail University, QF's ABP Sign Mou
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lusail University and the Academic Bridge Programme (ABP), part of Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Pre-University Education (PUE), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a partnership aimed at supporting students' smooth transition from preparatory studies to university-level education.
The QF indicated in a statement Sunday that the agreement is designed to streamline the transfer of credit hours earned by ABP students, enabling them to seamlessly pursue undergraduate degrees at Lusail University, specifically in Business Administration and Education in English Language Teaching.
The agreement aims to empower ABP graduates to build on the academic foundation laid during their preparatory year, enhancing their chances of university admission through an accredited credit transfer system.
This initiative reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to providing flexible learning opportunities and fostering long-term partnerships in support of lifelong education.
The statement explained that a key feature of the agreement is the ability for students to transfer up to 30 credit hours from the ABP to Lusail University, subject to academic equivalency approval.
In addition, students who complete at least 21 credit hours with a minimum GPA of 2.0 (“Good”) may be exempt from English language proficiency requirements, further easing their path to university admission.
The agreement introduces a“1+3” model; one year at the ABP followed by three years at Lusail University, offering students the opportunity to accelerate their academic journey through credit transfers.
However, students must still meet all academic requirements set by Lusail University in order to earn their degree.
Lusail University president Prof Nitham Hindi said:“We are delighted to have established this valuable collaboration with the Academic Bridge Programme.”
“The recently signed agreement marks a significant step in creating academic pathways that allow graduates of the Bridge Programme to enrol in select majors at Lusail University,” he said.“This partnership not only facilitates a smooth transition to undergraduate studies but also reinforces our shared commitment to empowering students from diverse educational backgrounds.”
“At Lusail University, we strongly believe in the importance of expanding access to higher education and providing opportunities for all students,” Prof Hindi continued.“By opening our doors to Bridge Programme graduates, we aim to nurture their academic potential and support them in achieving their goals.”
“We look forward to welcoming these promising students into our academic community and to witnessing their continued growth and success at Lusail University,” he concluded.
“We are pleased to sign this strategic agreement with Lusail University, which establishes a collaborative framework that supports and enhances higher education pathways for our students,” ABP director Dr Saheim Khalaf al-Temimi said.
“This agreement reflects the ABP's vision of supporting diverse academic opportunities and empowering students to shape their future through an engaging learning environment,” the official stated.
“It highlights our commitment to overcoming the challenges students may face on their university journey and to providing the support they need to achieve both academic and professional success,” he said.
“We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Lusail University and value the efforts of both teams in bringing this initiative to life,” Dr al-Temimi added.
“We believe this partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter of success for our students and an opportunity to strengthen integration and co-operation within Qatar's higher education landscape.”
