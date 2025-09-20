3Rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Smashes Fastest Fifty By An Indian Batter In Women's Odis

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana registered her name in the record books by smashing the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in women's ODIs. Smriti reached the milestone in just 23 balls during the ODI series decider against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

On a flat pitch, Smriti showcased her trademark flair and aggression at the top of the order and gave India early momentum in their pursuit of a record target of 413. Smriti began by elegantly punching Kim Garth off the back foot for four, before heaving, driving, and pulling Megan Schutt for a hat-trick of fours.

Though Australia took out her opening partner Pratika Rawal, Smriti marched forward by dispatching Ashleigh Gardner down the ground for six, before swatting her over mid-wicket for a boundary.

With an air of ruthlessness and breezy strokeplay, Smriti took two more fours and a six off Kim Garth, before hitting Ashleigh for two boundaries – the last of which was a drive creamed through extra cover – to bring up a sensational fifty in just 23 balls. Her efforts brought in lots of applause from the sizeable crowd gathered in the stadium, who also vociferously chanted her name.

In the process, Smriti broke the record previously set by India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who achieved the feat in just 26 balls during the fourth ODI against New Zealand at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown in February 2022.

Smriti's heroics also meant that India finished their first Power-play at 96/2, also their best-ever performance in this phase in the format. It also propelled India to bring up their hundred in just the 11th over, the quickest they have reached the three-figure mark in the 50-over format.

Previously, Smriti registered the second-fastest century by an Indian batter in women's ODIs when she reached the three-figure mark in 77 balls against Australia in the second match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Incidentally, she owns the record for the fastest century by an Indian women's batter, which came in 70 balls against Ireland earlier this year in Rajkot.