Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Erdogan, Trump Discuss Israeli Attack On Iran


2025-06-15 07:11:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart, Donald Trump discussed, in a phone call today, bilateral and regional issues, most notably the Israeli attack on Iran.

During the call, Erdogan welcomed Trump's recent statements regarding ending the clashes between Israel and Iran and bringing peace to the region.

He stressed the need to act as quickly as possible to prevent a catastrophe that could plunge the entire region into flames.

The Turkish President explained that the only way to resolve the nuclear dispute is through diplomacy, and that Turkey is ready to make every possible effort, including facilitating this process.

He said that the cycle of violence that began with the Israeli attacks on Iran has caused irreversible economic and civilian damage to both sides, stressing the need to prevent this dangerous path.

Earlier today, Trump said in a post on the Truth Social platform that peace will soon be achieved between Israel and Iran, and that many discussions and meetings are currently taking place.

Trump added: "Iran and Israel must make a deal, and they will, just as I convinced India and Pakistan to make a deal."

