'Scoop By The Sea' Brings Range Of Activities For The Whole Family

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Visit Qatar has announced the launch of Scoop by the Sea, as a part of Qatar vibrant calendar a summer daily activation taking place at West Bay North Beach from June 18 to August 13, 2025.

The ice cream-themed event offers a range of activities suited for the whole family, including interactive sporting competitions and live entertainment.



The Scoop by the Sea programme includes, The Water Fest will feature kitesurfing and wingfoil shows and a SUP (Stand-Up Paddleboard) Costume Fest Show. Unique activities include a Foam Family Party and Virtual Reality: F1 Car experience in which visitors will step into a realistic F1 cockpit simulator equipped with VR technology.

The Eco Sport Competition will allow participants to race on specially designed stationary bikes that convert kinetic energy into usable power. The Air Show will feature a series of smoke and event flag shows.



Everyday Entertainment elements will consist of carnival games, an inflatable park, a photo booth and open sport sessions. Interactive Activities will include stilt walkers, kids show, mime shows, music performances, a family obstacle course, sandcastle competitions, trips to Al Safliya Island, calisthenic competitions, as well as volleyball and basketball tournaments.



A variety of food and beverage options will be available on site for visitors to enjoy throughout the activation.



Operating hours are from 10:00 to 18:00 on weekdays, and from 8:00 to 18:00 on weekends (Friday & Saturday). Entry tickets available on site at QR35 for adults on weekdays and QR50 on weekends, with free entry for children under 12 years old and seniors above 60.