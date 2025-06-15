403
Mass Exodus Grips Tehran As Israeli Strikes And Warnings Spark Panic
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites have triggered a mass exodus from Tehran and other major cities, according to official statements and eyewitness accounts.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF issued urgent evacuation warnings to civilians living near weapons factories and military sites.
They use Persian- and Arabic-language social media to urge residents to leave immediately and not return until further notice.
The warnings stated that anyone near these facilities was at risk as Israel expanded its campaign against Iran's nuclear infrastructure.
As explosions echoed across Tehran for a third consecutive day, the city's main highways became clogged with vehicles.
The head of Iran's traffic police confirmed that vehicle flow at Tehran's main exits surged, especially on the Tehran-North highway, the Tehran-Qom route, and the Haraz road.
Residents described kilometer-long lines at gas stations, as families packed cars with essentials and fled north toward the Caspian Sea and other rural areas.
Many said they had no choice but to leave, fearing for their children's safety as strikes hit districts like Niavaran, Azadi, and central Tehran.
Tehran lacks modern bomb shelters, forcing people to seek refuge in basements, tunnels, or older shelters from the Iran-Iraq war era.
City officials announced that mosques, schools, and the metro system would remain open as emergency shelters.
Despite these measures, many residents chose to evacuate, citing concerns that government and military officials had placed strategic sites in densely populated neighborhoods, increasing the risk to ordinary citizens.
The exodus was not limited to Tehran. In Shiraz and other cities, residents formed long lines at gas stations and stocked up on food, water, and other essentials before heading out.
Businesses across Tehran shuttered, and the usually busy streets grew quiet as more people left or stayed home out of fear.
Official Iranian sources have not provided figures for the number of people fleeing, but traffic data and eyewitness reports confirm that thousands are leaving the capital.
The United Nations has not yet commented on the scale of the displacement, but the situation on the ground points to a significant movement of people seeking safety.
Israel's operation, described by its military as focused on degrading Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, continues with no clear end in sight.
The Israeli government insists it is targeting only military infrastructure and has taken steps to warn civilians.
