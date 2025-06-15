Odisha Police Hold High-Level Meet For Upcoming Rath Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 16 (IANS) The Odisha Police have prepared a fool-proof security strategy to ensure a smooth and hassle-free Rath Yatra festival, which is scheduled to begin on June 27, officials said.

A high-level preparatory meeting, chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania, was held in this regard at the DGP's Camp Office here on Sunday.

During the meeting, the DGP directed officials to launch a special crime control drive across all police stations in the state.

Officials were also instructed to conduct thorough checks at hotels, lodges, Maths, temples, bus stands, railway stations, shelters for labourers, and dharamshalas.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, DGP Khurania said that for the first time, an integrated control room will be set up at the Puri town police station.

Artificial intelligence-powered surveillance cameras will be installed across the city, especially from Uttara Square to Puri and along the Puri-Konark Road to ensure smooth traffic management and real-time monitoring.

He also told the media that the Odisha Police will launch a dedicated mobile app where the devotees visiting the coastal town of Puri during the grand festival can get all real-time updates on traffic advisories, parking zones, congestion alerts, and alternative routes.

He also added that the Odisha Police will conduct joint patrolling with the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and Odisha Police Marine Units in sea waters to prevent any terrorist threats.

Quick Reaction Teams will be deployed on vessels, while drone and anti-drone systems will monitor potential aerial threats in Puri during the mega festival, he said.

Similarly, Anti-Terrorist Squad and a special armoured vehicle, Rakshak, will also be deployed in Puri to deal with any untoward situation, he added.

DGP Khurania noted that a greater number of security forces will be deployed this year as compared to previous years.

He directed senior police officials to be on alert for possible stampede situations and ensure preventive measures are in place, with lakhs of devotees expected in the city during the festival.

During the meeting, DGP Khurania instructed senior police officials to remain vigilant and proactive throughout the Rath Yatra period, including major rituals such as Nabajoubana Darshan, Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, and Suna Besha.