U.S. Plans To Restrict Entry For Citizens Of Several Central Asian And African Nations
The list includes 25 African nations such as Egypt, Djibouti, Angola, Cameroon, and Nigeria, as well as several countries from Asia and Oceania - including Cambodia, Syria, Bhutan, Tuvalu, and Tonga. Among the Central Asian states, Kyrgyzstan is reportedly included.
According to the publication, the initiative is part of a broader effort to tighten immigration policy, in line with the agenda of former President Donald Trump. The document, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, states that the listed countries fail to meet certain requirements. Authorities in these countries will have 60 days to address the identified issues, or the entry restrictions will take effect.
The primary concerns outlined include the lack of official authorities capable of issuing reliable travel documents, and a high level of fraud and misuse. Additionally, the report notes that nationals of these countries often overstay their permitted period of stay in the U.S.
Both the State Department and the White House declined to officially comment on the information contained in the published documents.
