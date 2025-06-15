UAE Educators Urge School-University Alignment After New Study Abroad Rules

Academicians in the UAE are calling for greater school-university collaboration as UAE recently updated its study abroad rules.

Earlier this month, the country approved certain criteria for Emirati students pursuing higher education in universities abroad. To know about criteria for eligible institutions, read the report here .

Along with enhancing career-readiness, the decision aims to regulate international scholarship options in accordance with UAE's aspirations. Educators stressed that that this move will additionally raise employability and leadership readiness.

“These criteria will encourage enrollment in high-quality institutions, ensuring students receive globally competitive education. This will also help enhance aspirations and academic standards in local schooling systems as students prepare for more selective and better universities,” Prof Rajesh Mohnot, head of Finance Department at College of Business Administration, Ajman University, said.

He added,“It will raise employability and leadership readiness by aligning education with global benchmarks in teaching, research, and innovation. This initiative will promote wise public investment, ensuring that government-sponsored scholarships are directed toward impactful educational outcomes.”

Personalised academic and career advising

Experts suggest schools and varsities must both work on curriculum enrichment emphasising rigorous academic content, international certifications, and exposure to research and innovation practices.

“In doing so, they can pay more attention to the most relevant spheres like STEM, AI, sustainability, and other forward-looking domains, aligning with global trends. I think the university-school partnerships can foster early career awareness, college readiness, and mentorship proving to be a game changer. Moreover, there will be dedicated efforts on inclusion of critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills in the learning outcomes using standardised test preparation (SAT, IELTS, etc.) as part of mainstream offerings,” added Mohnot.

Educators further highlighted there will be an increased need for personalised academic and career advising, focusing on university selection, application strategies, and scholarship opportunities. A stronger data-driven advisory model will be necessary to track global rankings, subject-wise excellence, and admission trends.

"These elevated standards encourage students to strengthen their foundational knowledge, develop critical thinking skills, and engage in more rigorous learning experiences. All these attributes are essential for success at top-ranked international universities. Also, universities should offer targeted bridge programs, research opportunities, and mentorship that expose students early to the demands of world-class academic environments,” said Dr Adam Fenech, provost at Canadian University Dubai.

By elevating academic standards, the UAE aims to cultivate a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce capable of driving innovation and sustaining economic growth.

“This approach is consistent with the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, which emphasises the importance of providing students with the technical and practical skills necessary to thrive in both public and private sectors, thereby supporting the development of a knowledge-based economy. Moreover, the UAE Vision 2021 underscores the goal of harnessing the full potential of national human capital by maximizing Emirati participation in the labour market and nurturing home-grown leaders,” added Fenech.

New fast-track licensing and accreditation process

Meanwhile, the UAE's new fast-track licensing and accreditation process that was announced in April is helping varsities maintain high academic standards.

This major change is expediting the roll-out of new educational programmes, allowing universities to respond more quickly to the evolving needs of the market.

“The framework now focuses on evidence-based KPIs, including graduate employability, research output, and industry collaboration. This outcome-centric approach aligns higher education more closely with the UAE's national development goals and global competitiveness agenda. It also gives universities greater autonomy in making academic and operational decisions, while holding them accountable for student success, innovation, and impact,” said Dr Anita Patankar, executive director at Symbiosis Dubai.

Educators noted that the change is significantly reducing administrative workload, allowing universities to focus on strategic improvements.

“The new process marks a paradigm shift from complex, time-consuming approvals to a streamlined and predictable framework. For universities like GMU, this has simplified documentation, enabled us to plan more efficiently, align programs with strategic timelines, and respond faster to emerging industry demands; ultimately allowing better budget forecasting and resource management,” Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Acting Chancellor, Gulf Medical University, Professor and Consultant Surgeon, Thumbay Hospital said.