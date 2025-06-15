Richa Chadha Wishes 'Happy First Father's Day' To Hubby Ali Fazal
Sharing a string of heart-melting images of Ali performing his daddy duties for their little bundle of joy on her official Instagram account, Richa wrote, "You're acing it so far! And you better, you'll become a reference point for men... so no pressure ! But well done @alifazal9 ! Happy first Father's Day to you !"
Richa also wished team "Fukrey" on completing 12 years of release.
Her post went on to read, "And happy 12 years of Fukrey to everyone as well. That's my dad, who doesn't like being 'outed' as my dad. Father's Day, like many other man-made festivals is a marketing marvel originating in America. Chalega, hum gift nahi denge. Ok ? Pita ji diwas."
Earlier, Ali also marked 12 years of "Fukrey" release with a special post.
He dropped a couple of BTS stills from the shoot, along with the caption,“12 years ago we blasted out into the scene. Thank you to the team of @excelmovies and ofcourse @ritesh_sid & @faroutakhtar for championing a bunch of whackos like us... on a film like this.. to many more place holders in history. To @mriglamba : I owe you big. More than just for 'Fukrey'”.
"Fukrey" went on to get two sequels "Fukrey Returns" and "Fukrey 3".
For those who do not know, Richa and Ali first met and fell in love on the set of the cult comedy. However, the lovebirds made their relationship official in 2017 as they attended the Venice Film Festival together for the premiere of Ali's Hollywood movie "Victoria and Abdul".
Richa and Ali finally tied the knot in an interfaith wedding in October 2022.
