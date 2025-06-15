Viral Video: 'Van Gogh' Chair Shattered After Tourist Sits On It For Photo In Italy
CCTV footage from the museum shows the man ignoring signs that clearly warned visitors not to touch the artwork. While his female companion only pretended to sit, he fully lowered himself onto the chair. The structure, not built to bear weight, collapsed under him. As he lost balance, he reached out to a nearby wall for support before the chair gave way completely. The woman then helped him up, and the pair quickly left the room without informing museum staff of the damage.
The museum condemned the act, calling it“superficial” and“disrespectful.” Director Vanessa Carlon said the tourists“deliberately waited for the room to be empty,” describing the incident as“distressing.” She noted that while the damage may not have been intentional, their decision to flee was“unacceptable.”
Initially, there were concerns that the artwork might not be repairable. However, restorers have since managed to fix it. The museum expressed thanks to police, security, and restoration experts for their quick response. The cost of the repairs has not been disclosed, and it is unclear if the tourists will face any legal action.
The incident has reignited debate over tourist behaviour in cultural spaces, with many social media users criticising the obsession with selfies and viral content at the expense of respecting art and history.
