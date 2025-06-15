Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US forces are pulled out of military bases in Syria

2025-06-15 09:31:28
(MENAFN) US military forces have unexpectedly exited two significant bases in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province, marking one of the largest repositionings of American forces in northeastern Syria to date, according to monitoring sources.

The troop withdrawal began gradually on May 18 but picked up speed over the final two days before completion, as reported by observers. American convoys—consisting of armored vehicles and support equipment—were seen departing from both the al-Omar oil field and the Conoco gas field. These installations are considered vital strongholds within areas under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who are backed by Washington.
Reports indicate that the withdrawal occurred under heavy aerial surveillance by aircraft from the US-led coalition.

Once US personnel left, special forces units belonging to the SDF were immediately stationed at the former American positions.

