UN Envoy states Yemen is at risk despite ceasefire
(MENAFN) The United Nations’ special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, cautioned that the situation across the country remains highly unstable, even after a recent agreement between the Houthis and the United States brought a temporary halt to hostilities in the Red Sea region.
During a briefing to the UN Security Council on Thursday, Grundberg stressed the urgency of the situation. "I emphasize again, however, that time is not on our side. Conditions can change rapidly and unpredictably," he said, highlighting the potential for renewed conflict.
He expressed particular concern about Marib, where troop movements and occasional clashes have been reported. Other battlefronts also show signs of intermittent violence, suggesting that the fragile calm could easily collapse.
Although maritime tensions have eased following the ceasefire, recent actions have intensified fears of escalation. Over the past month, the Houthis have launched multiple attacks targeting Israeli sites, including Ben Gurion Airport. In retaliation, Israel has bombed key locations in Yemen, such as the ports of Hodeidah and Saleef, as well as Sanaa International Airport—where a civilian plane was destroyed.
Grundberg urged all involved parties to prioritize the protection of civilians and essential infrastructure. He also highlighted the growing humanitarian impact, noting that residents in Houthi-controlled regions are now unable to fly from Sanaa for medical treatment, pilgrimage, or family visits.
