Jerash Hospital Upgraded With ICU Network, Ventilators, Blood Bank Equipment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, June 15 (Petra) – Director of Jerash Government Hospital, Sadiq Atoum, on Sunday said the Ministry of Health has equipped the hospital with an intensive care monitoring network, nine patient monitors, and seven ventilators as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the readiness of government hospitals and elevate the quality of healthcare services delivered to citizens.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Atoum noted that the new equipment is part of the Ministry's strategic plan to strengthen the healthcare sector's infrastructure. He indicated that the advanced equipment will improve the efficiency and capacity of the intensive care unit, particularly given the rising demand on the facility, which serves as the only hospital in the governorate.Atoum highlighted that the neonatal intensive care unit had been operating under strain due to a lack of ventilators, necessitating the transfer of premature infants to hospitals in neighboring areas. The new ventilators, he said, would ease the burden on patients and their families.He added that the hospital's blood bank has been supplied with a modern refrigerator, expanding its storage capacity from approximately 70 to 200 blood units. This enhancement, he said, will bolster the hospital's emergency preparedness and its ability to meet urgent medical needs.Atoum reaffirmed the hospital's commitment to continued modernization and coordination with the Ministry of Health to deliver high-quality medical services that respond to citizens' needs and reduce the burden of seeking treatment elsewhere.