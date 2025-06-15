403
Erdogan Holds Phone Call with Omani Sultan Over Iran-Israel conflict
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a phone discussion on Sunday with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, focusing on the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, alongside other pressing regional and international concerns.
According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, Erdogan cautioned that “the clashes sparked by Israel’s attacks on Iran pose a significant risk to regional security,” stressing that “the region cannot tolerate a new war.”
He also sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, labeling it “a problem for global stability and security.”
Erdogan voiced particular alarm about the timing of the strikes, which took place shortly before the sixth round of nuclear talks, reiterating Ankara’s stance that “negotiation is the only way to resolve the nuclear dispute.”
Adding a humanitarian perspective, Erdogan emphasized that “the recent developments must not overshadow the genocide being carried out by Israel in Gaza.”
