Great Hall _ Adaptive Reuse: A Church Transforms Into A Space For Care

The heart of The Great Hall features a bar surrounded by lush greenery, creating a vibrant, welcoming space for gathering and social interaction.

Just behind the bar, a large community table invites team members to share meals, collaborate, and foster a spirit of solidarity.

A meeting room on the lower level, designed as a flexible space for training, seminars, and community activities, supporting AMA's mission of care and support.

Transformation of a Church into a Community Space

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Great Hall : A Contemporary Sanctuary for Care and CommunityThe Great Hall project reimagines a historic Pittsburgh church, transforming it into a vibrant hub for community support and care. Originally constructed as a place of worship, the building once played a vital role in Pittsburgh's urban fabric as a center for gathering and human connection. Today, it continues this legacy in a new form as the home of AMA Support Services, an organization dedicated to providing care, housing, and support for elderly individuals, people with disabilities, and patients in need.Embracing the church's foundational role as a place of inclusivity, the redesign preserves its spiritual essence while reinterpreting it through a contemporary lens. The architectural concept is guided by the metaphor of an oasis, a source of peace, renewal, and refuge amidst life's challenges. This vision informed every aspect of the transformation, aiming to create a welcoming environment where visitors and employees alike feel safe, valued, and connected.At the heart of the space lies a central ramp, surrounded by lush greenery. This elevated path functions as both a symbolic and practical element, representing slow movement, reflection, and continuity. It also creates a natural boundary between private office areas and open communal zones, promoting a careful balance between privacy and openness.The spatial organization of the Great Hall reinforces its mission of accessibility, interaction, and support. The ground floor serves as the vibrant core of the facility, featuring a reception area, bar, community table, training spaces, co-working zones, and offices for operational and executive leadership. The lower level includes flexible, multipurpose spaces for meetings, training sessions, seminars, and community activities. It also houses archives, activity rooms, and offices for key support staff such as nurses and program managers. Private offices and workspaces are strategically located along the side wings, connected by an intuitive circulation system that guides visitors through the building with clarity and ease.A key feature of the space is the bar, centrally located and surrounded by greenery. Far more than a functional amenity, it serves as a vibrant gathering point that encourages social interaction and informal connection. Just behind it, a community table offers a dedicated area for team members to share meals, collaborate, and foster a sense of solidarity. These elements together embody the values of AMA Support Services, including warmth, inclusivity, and human dignity.Through thoughtful adaptive reuse, The Great Hall preserves its historical significance while evolving into a modern-day sanctuary. It no longer serves a religious function, but it remains a sacred space in its own right, one devoted to care, compassion, and the enduring strength of community.

Melis Varkal, Gökhan Çelikağ

Ofisvesaire

Adaptive Reuse: A Church transforms into a Space for Care

