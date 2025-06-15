403
Zelenskyy Declares Troops Seize Back Key Village in Sumy
(MENAFN) In a major development on the northeastern front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv’s forces have retaken control of a village in the Sumy region, which Russian troops had occupied earlier this month.
During a video update released late Saturday, Zelenskyy shared insights from a briefing by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, highlighting the intensity of Ukraine’s ongoing military operations and active clashes along the front lines.
He emphasized the strategic importance of the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk and the critical situation near the Sumy border areas, where Ukrainian forces are making significant progress.
“We are managing to push Russian forces out of those areas. For this, I thank all our units who are truly delivering results,” Zelenskyy stated.
In recent weeks, Russian forces claimed control over several settlements in the Sumy region following President Vladimir Putin’s directive in May to create a “security buffer zone” along the Russia-Ukraine border.
Previously, Zelenskyy informed the press that approximately 53,000 Russian soldiers remain engaged in combat within the Sumy area, where fighting extends as far as 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) into Ukrainian territory, according to a Ukrainian public broadcaster .
He also dismissed claims that Russian troops had crossed into the Dnipropetrovsk region.
On June 3, Moscow announced it had taken control of Andriivka, a village located about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border.
Situated roughly 24 kilometers (15 miles) north of Sumy city—the regional capital that has endured numerous Russian airstrikes—the village’s status remains a key point of contention. The conflict in the area is now entering its fourth year.
So far, Russian officials have not responded to Ukraine’s recent statements, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing hostilities.
