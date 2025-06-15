403
Azerbaijan Confirms Commitment to Providing Humanitarian Aid to Palestine
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed his nation’s ongoing commitment to providing humanitarian support to Palestine.
During a credential ceremony in Baku with Ahmed Metani, the newly appointed Palestinian ambassador, Aliyev expressed this stance, according to an official statement from Azerbaijan’s presidency.
Reflecting on Azerbaijan’s past humanitarian initiatives, Aliyev assured that such assistance will persist, highlighting the “friendly and fraternal ties” binding the two countries. He also stressed the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation through coordinated efforts and stressed the significance of high-level reciprocal visits.
Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s firm backing of Palestine’s rightful claims, the two-state solution, and adherence to pertinent United Nations resolutions. He pointed out Baku’s unwavering support for Palestine’s position in votes at the UN General Assembly.
The president voiced his satisfaction with the Palestinian Embassy’s enduring presence in Baku and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s wider dedication to Islamic solidarity, a position he said is valued by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Aliyev further revealed that Azerbaijan is set to host the OIC summit next year, expressing hope that Palestine will be in attendance.
