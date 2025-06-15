403
Jordan plan amid Israel, Iran conflict
(MENAFN) With tensions between Israel and Iran reaching new heights and the Middle East undergoing dramatic shifts, concerns are growing about how nearby nations might respond if open conflict breaks out. Among the most strategically positioned is Jordan, a country situated in the heart of this turbulent region. Given its geographic location and diplomatic ties, questions about Jordan’s likely reaction have become increasingly relevant.
While Israel and Iran have clashed for years—through indirect military action in Syria and Lebanon, cyberwarfare, and intelligence battles—any direct war between the two would have widespread ramifications. Jordan, despite maintaining a peace agreement with Israel and close cooperation with the United States, has only fragile and limited ties with Iran. In the event of a direct confrontation, Jordan is expected to follow a carefully calculated path, shaped by several core strategies.
Firstly, neutrality with Strategic Caution. As Jordan has consistently adopted a policy of deliberate neutrality, steering clear of direct involvement in the region’s numerous conflicts. This approach reflects the country’s priority to protect its internal cohesion and avoid becoming entangled in others’ wars. If Israel and Iran engage in direct hostilities, Jordan is likely to reaffirm its neutral stance—choosing not to support either side, and instead emphasizing the need for restraint and diplomatic resolution.
In addition, domestic security will remain at the forefront of Jordan’s strategic response. Likely steps would include: Intensifying surveillance along its northern and eastern frontiers, particularly bordering Syria and Iraq, to guard against infiltration or arms smuggling, elevating national security alert levels to detect and counter any threats that could arise near its territory, and strictly preventing any party from using Jordan as a base for military actions, in order to avoid retaliatory strikes.
Jordan maintains longstanding defense partnerships with the United States and multiple European nations and has cooperated in a range of regional and global security initiatives. With a peace treaty signed with Israel in 1994, Jordan would likely: Deepen intelligence and military coordination with Western allies to shield itself from the fallout of regional conflict and monitor its airspace with greater scrutiny and limit foreign military activity without prior coordination.
In addition to diplomatic bridge in the region and anticipating humanitarian and economic repercussions
