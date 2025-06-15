403
Erdogan, Syrian President Discuss Israel-Iran Conflict Over Phone
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held a phone conversation on Saturday, focusing on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as other regional and global issues, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
Erdogan highlighted that the repeated cycle of violence initiated by Israel poses a serious threat to regional stability. He emphasized how important it is for Syria to remain uninvolved in the conflict to prevent further escalation. The cycle of violence caused by Israel threatens the region, Erdogan said, stressing Syria’s need to stay out of the hostilities.
The Turkish leader also called for increased vigilance against terrorist organizations and radical groups that might take advantage of the current situation amid Israeli aggression. He warned that the tense climate requires close attention to prevent these groups from worsening the security situation.
This conversation underlines the ongoing diplomatic exchanges between the two countries as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise. Both leaders appear intent on reducing the risk of further destabilization and maintaining peace in the region during a volatile period.
