Russians Launch Over 90 Shelling Attacks At Border Areas Of Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv Regions On Saturday

2025-06-15 07:18:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out approximately 94 attacks on border areas of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions over the past day - a total of 264 explosions were recorded, causing damage.

This was reported by the North Operational Command on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Preliminary information indicates that the invaders used handheld and mounted anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, tube artillery, FPV drones, unguided aerial rockets, guided aerial bombs, Molniya-type drones, and unidentified explosive devices dropped from UAVs.

In Chernihiv region, six settlements in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district came under enemy attack

In Sumy region, Russian forces struck 27 settlements across Sumy, Okhtyrka, Konotop, and Shostka districts.

As a result of the enemy strikes on Velyka Pysarivka, three apartment buildings were damaged.

In Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked Tymofiivka and Vidrodzhenivske in Bohodukhiv district.

Details regarding the destruction and possible casualties are still being clarified.

Read also: Russia's aerial attack on Poltava region leaves homes, energy infrastructure damaged

As previously reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, Russian forces launched one missile and 58 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, carried out over 5,300 shelling attacks, and deployed nearly 3,200 kamikaze drones.

