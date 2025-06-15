403
Ukraine Calls for Increased Investment in Defense Industry
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Friday made a strong appeal for increased global investment in Ukraine’s defense industry, highlighting the country's combat-hardened military and cutting-edge drone capabilities as assets that bolster both European and NATO security.
During remarks at the GLOBSEC forum held in Prague, Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine is striving for long-term defense independence and encouraged international allies to ramp up collaboration in arms manufacturing and technological development.
“With our unique drone technology and 110 brigades with daily combat experience, we are already an integral part of transatlantic security,” he stated in a post on X.
Sybiha reaffirmed Kyiv’s commitment to diplomatic solutions and noted that Ukraine had agreed to a U.S.-supported ceasefire proposal nearly 100 days ago.
“Russia continues to reject it,” he stated, accusing the Kremlin of prioritizing ultimatums over meaningful negotiations.
While in Prague, Sybiha also met with Slovenia’s State Secretary for National and International Security, Vojko Volk. Their discussion focused on deepening political and security ties between the two countries.
In addition, he held a separate meeting with Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren to explore ways of enhancing Ukraine’s diplomatic reach in Latin America. Sybiha extended an invitation for van Klaveren to visit Ukraine.
