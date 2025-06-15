403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel urges US to partake in striking Iran
(MENAFN) According to reports, Israeli authorities have asked the United States to participate in its military offensive against Iran, with the stated goal of dismantling Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure. The request comes amid heightened tensions following recent Israeli strikes that hit multiple sites across Iran.
International observers, including the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), have noted that several above-ground nuclear-related facilities in cities like Natanz and Esfahan were damaged during the Israeli assault. Despite this, Iran continues to insist that it has no intention of producing nuclear weapons.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi confirmed that Iran reported an attempted strike on its Fordow enrichment plant — a site known for its heavy fortification and concealed position deep within a mountain near Qom. However, there is no evidence to suggest that Fordow suffered any meaningful damage during the attack.
Reports indicate that Israel does not possess the necessary weaponry or aircraft — specifically bunker-busting munitions and long-range bombers — capable of destroying deeply buried targets like Fordow. The United States, by contrast, maintains such capabilities and operates forces within striking distance of Iran.
From Israel’s perspective, if Fordow survives the current offensive, the broader objective of disabling Iran’s nuclear program could fall short. As such, officials have reportedly pushed Washington to join the campaign to ensure its success.
An Israeli source claimed that “the US might participate in the campaign,” adding that “President Donald Trump had indicated during a recent call with Netanyahu that he would consider it ‘if necessary.’” However, US officials have refuted that claim, stating that no such commitment was made by the White House.
A second American official confirmed Israel’s request but emphasized that Washington is not planning to get involved. The Biden administration has, according to reports, been careful to avoid entanglement in the conflict, warning that even a small-scale intervention could escalate into a broader war.
Despite these warnings, US officials have reportedly argued that any retaliatory actions from Iran targeting American forces would be considered illegitimate, suggesting an attempt to shield US personnel from becoming casualties in a conflict they are officially not party to.
International observers, including the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), have noted that several above-ground nuclear-related facilities in cities like Natanz and Esfahan were damaged during the Israeli assault. Despite this, Iran continues to insist that it has no intention of producing nuclear weapons.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi confirmed that Iran reported an attempted strike on its Fordow enrichment plant — a site known for its heavy fortification and concealed position deep within a mountain near Qom. However, there is no evidence to suggest that Fordow suffered any meaningful damage during the attack.
Reports indicate that Israel does not possess the necessary weaponry or aircraft — specifically bunker-busting munitions and long-range bombers — capable of destroying deeply buried targets like Fordow. The United States, by contrast, maintains such capabilities and operates forces within striking distance of Iran.
From Israel’s perspective, if Fordow survives the current offensive, the broader objective of disabling Iran’s nuclear program could fall short. As such, officials have reportedly pushed Washington to join the campaign to ensure its success.
An Israeli source claimed that “the US might participate in the campaign,” adding that “President Donald Trump had indicated during a recent call with Netanyahu that he would consider it ‘if necessary.’” However, US officials have refuted that claim, stating that no such commitment was made by the White House.
A second American official confirmed Israel’s request but emphasized that Washington is not planning to get involved. The Biden administration has, according to reports, been careful to avoid entanglement in the conflict, warning that even a small-scale intervention could escalate into a broader war.
Despite these warnings, US officials have reportedly argued that any retaliatory actions from Iran targeting American forces would be considered illegitimate, suggesting an attempt to shield US personnel from becoming casualties in a conflict they are officially not party to.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment