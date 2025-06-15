403
Trump Envoy Reveals New Plan for Ukraine Peace
(MENAFN) Keith Kellogg, the special envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, has expressed optimism that peace in the Ukraine conflict could soon be attainable. He highlighted ongoing efforts to harmonize the differing terms proposed by Kyiv and Moscow into a potential final agreement to end hostilities.
In the latest diplomatic exchanges earlier this month, Russia and Ukraine swapped draft memorandums outlining steps toward a peace settlement. Moscow’s document demands Ukraine’s recognition of the loss of five regions annexed by Russia after referendums, withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from these areas, a pledge to maintain neutrality, and restrictions on its military capabilities. Ukraine, however, rejected this as “an ultimatum,” refusing territorial concessions or neutrality and insisting on a full, unconditional 30-day
ceasefire.
Tasked with facilitating this process, Kellogg described how his team developed “term sheets”—documents that propose potential peace end states. He explained they began by analyzing Ukraine’s version, then Russia’s, before merging the two to identify overlapping terms that could form the basis of a final deal.
“We put them together. And we said, OK. How can you meld these two documents together to get to an end state?” Kellogg stated at a German Marshall Fund forum in Brussels on Thursday. He added that they now feel quite comfortable with the direction of the discussions.
“We know what an end state looks like, could look like, should look like,” he stated, noting, “if we could just get to that point, we think it’s winnable. And that’s where you really want to get to.”
